Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Tops $0.0208

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $72.62 million and $3.28 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,499,032,137 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.