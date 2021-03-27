Phoneum Achieves Market Cap of $324,448.96 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $324,448.96 and approximately $15,157.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,183,929,632 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

