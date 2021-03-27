Phore (PHR) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $20,655.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,636,496 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

