PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Reaches $105.44 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $105.44 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PIBBLE

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

