Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.75 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and $8.75 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for $17.21 or 0.00030735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00058180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00243258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00848418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00074499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,360,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,351 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

