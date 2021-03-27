PieDAO DEFI++ Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00009057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00058030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00230960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.00877136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030783 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

