PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 14,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

