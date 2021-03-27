PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 14,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
