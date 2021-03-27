Pinkcoin (PINK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,880.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $14,880.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00358163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.79 or 0.05201009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,446,566 coins and its circulating supply is 426,186,130 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

