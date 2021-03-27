Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

PNFP stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

