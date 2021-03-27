Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

