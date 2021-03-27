Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NYSE LDI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.