Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $86,930.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00239589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00062508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00090325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.