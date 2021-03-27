PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.18 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PIVX has a total market cap of $115.18 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

