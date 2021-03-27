PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Tops $80.00 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 16% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $35.34 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00908563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00363494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

