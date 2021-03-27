Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.84

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.84 and traded as high as $82.64. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 55,719 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter valued at about $589,555,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

