PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,551.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $373,984.11 and approximately $9,551.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

