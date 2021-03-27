Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$6.04 during midday trading on Friday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

