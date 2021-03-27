Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Plexus worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

PLXS opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

