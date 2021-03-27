Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 663,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,108. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
