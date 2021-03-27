Pmeer Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00058139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00229319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.59 or 0.00858616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00075342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

