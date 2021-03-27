POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $28.00 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and $755,263.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,953,448 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.