Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 258.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 32.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.52 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.