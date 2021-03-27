Polis Price Reaches $0.33 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Polis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $9,394.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

