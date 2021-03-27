Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.46 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $30.33 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,059,889,480 coins and its circulating supply is 923,866,236 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

