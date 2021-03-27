Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

Several brokerages recently commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77). Also, insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,411 ($18.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,252.50 ($16.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,517.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,665.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.