Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $174.53 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $174.53 million and $8.09 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00005828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

