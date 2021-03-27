Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.69 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $373,198.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057298 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars.

