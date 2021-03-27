PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $8,391.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.86 or 0.03048224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00328863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.12 or 0.00898618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.00397711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00357190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00232223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021408 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,967,910 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

