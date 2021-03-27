Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $201.70 million and $37.79 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 435,297,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars.

