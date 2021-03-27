PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

