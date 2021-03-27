PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.00% of PRA Health Sciences worth $884,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.