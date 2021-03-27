Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.32

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.21. Prada shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.