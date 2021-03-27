Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Short Interest Update

Praxsyn Co. (OTCMKTS:PXYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 937.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Praxsyn stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 75,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,445. Praxsyn has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Praxsyn alerts:

Praxsyn Company Profile

Praxsyn Corporation, a health care company, provides medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. It formulates non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents in the forms of transdermal creams, patches, and oral capsules for pain management, erectile dysfunction, and metabolic therapies.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Praxsyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxsyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.