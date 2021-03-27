Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.10

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 26.23 ($0.34). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 10,328,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

