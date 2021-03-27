PressOne Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $14,344.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

