Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,177,256 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.08% of Welltower worth $829,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.