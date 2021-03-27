Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of Starbucks worth $560,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SBUX stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

