Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,761,299 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.18% of Analog Devices worth $641,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock worth $5,745,082. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

