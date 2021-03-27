Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 297,715 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.78% of FirstService worth $761,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

FSV stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

