Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,391,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,524 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $592,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,019,000 after buying an additional 244,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

KMB opened at $137.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

