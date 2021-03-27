Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,137,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 623,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.57% of Total worth $634,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $46.68 on Friday. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

