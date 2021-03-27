Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,268,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,506 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.77% of BWX Technologies worth $618,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.