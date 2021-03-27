Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.39% of Denali Therapeutics worth $541,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,593,341 shares of company stock worth $170,548,097. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

