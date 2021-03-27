Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $582.35 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.45% of Credicorp worth $582,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $139.23 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.