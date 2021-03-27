Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $647.80 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.94% of V.F. worth $647,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

