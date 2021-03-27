Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $724.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439,509 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.80% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $724,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

