Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $786.47 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,076 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.88% of Perrigo worth $786,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PRGO opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

