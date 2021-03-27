Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $787.64 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.82% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $787,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $292.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.16 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

