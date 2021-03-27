Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $839.11 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,877,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.58% of Envista worth $839,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Envista by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 102,626 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

