Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.57% of Domino’s Pizza worth $539,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $371.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.34 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

